Tampa radio host arrested on DUI charge, police say

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa radio host involved in a car crash on Saturday at 2 a.m. has been arrested. 

Police say Orlando Davis, legally identified as Arlandal Davis, a host for WILD 94.1, ran a red light at the North Dale Mabry and West Kennedy Boulevard intersection, crashing into another vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life treating injuries, but their car suffered significant damage, according to authorities.

Tampa police said Davis is being charged with one count of DUI with property damage or physical injury.
 