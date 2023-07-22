Tampa radio host arrested on DUI charge, police say

article

A Tampa radio host involved in a car crash on Saturday at 2 a.m. has been arrested.

Police say Orlando Davis, legally identified as Arlandal Davis, a host for WILD 94.1, ran a red light at the North Dale Mabry and West Kennedy Boulevard intersection, crashing into another vehicle.

READ: Hillsborough County deputies using new non-lethal device to help take people into custody

The victim sustained non-life treating injuries, but their car suffered significant damage, according to authorities.

Tampa police said Davis is being charged with one count of DUI with property damage or physical injury.

