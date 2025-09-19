Tampa ranks among worst in U.S. for harassing debt collection calls. Here's where Florida ranks as a state

The Brief Florida ranks third in the nation for debt collection call complaints, with a 179% spike over the past year. Tampa is one of four Florida cities that landed in the national top 10. Nearly half of all debt collection complaints in 2025 have been flagged as abusive or harassing.



Florida is seeing one of the steepest spikes in debt collection calls in the country, and Tampa is among the hardest-hit cities.

Florida’s debt collection problem

By the numbers:

An analysis from telecom provider NumberBarn using Federal Trade Commission data shows Florida ranks third in the nation for the total number of debt collection complaints this year—12,705 reports in just the first quarter of 2025.

That’s a 179% jump compared to the same time last year, making Florida one of the top 10 fastest-growing states for debt collection calls. Only Texas and Arkansas saw a steeper increase.

READ: Tampa Police officers warn of rise in phone scams

Tampa lands in the national top 10

The complaints aren’t limited to one area. Four Florida cities—Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—all ranked in the top 10 nationally for per capita debt collection complaints.

Tampa ranked 8th in the country, with 1,938 reports and a per capita rate of 59.8 complaints per 100,000 people.

Miami was even higher at #3, while Jacksonville came in at #6 and Orlando at #9.

READ: 3 arrested as nearly 60 slot machines, 6 fish tables and $20K seized from illegal gambling arcades in St. Pete

Many calls are abusive or harassing

Dig deeper:

Nationwide, nearly 47% of all complaints so far in 2025 have been flagged as abusive, threatening, or harassing, indicating a nearly fourfold increase from last year. Florida reflects that national trend.

Debt collection calls often target Americans between the ages of 30 and 39, who are more likely to be managing mortgages, credit cards, and student loans.

Know your rights and options

What you can do:

Under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, debt collectors cannot:

Harass or threaten you

Share your debt with family or coworkers

Lie about consequences, like jail time

The FTC advises people not to confirm any personal information over the phone unless they’re sure the caller is legitimate. Consumers can also request written verification of the debt and check the age of the debt—in Florida, the statute of limitations is four to five years, meaning you may no longer be liable if the debt is older than that.

If you’re overwhelmed or falling behind, organizations like Money Management International can help reduce interest rates or negotiate debt settlements.

The Source: This article is based on data from the Federal Trade Commission and compiled by NumberBarn, a phone number management company that analyzed national trends in debt collection call complaints as of Q1 2025. Florida-specific numbers were pulled from the FTC’s public complaint database.