Tampa reallocates $3.2M in state funds to help residents whose homes were damaged by 2024 hurricanes

The Brief The city of Tampa is reallocating $3.2M in state funds to help residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It’s estimated there is over $750 million worth of damage just within the city of Tampa limits. To qualify, residents must be homeowners within the city of Tampa city limits, and earn up to 140 percent of the area median income -- which is estimated at about $133,000 for a family of four.



More financial help is on the way for Tampa residents impacted by last year's hurricane season.

Local perspective:

On Friday, Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials announced they're reallocating $3.2 million in state funds for people whose homes were damaged during Helene and Milton.

The three categories of assistance include Insurance Deductible Assistance (up to $10,000), Mortgage Assistance (up to $5,000) and Cost of Repair Assistance (up to $20,000). Residents may apply for some -- or all of the three types of assistance -- but the maximum reimbursement per household is $20,000.

READ: St. Pete homeowners still wait for permits; city expected to clear backlog by end of March

In a press conference, Mayor Castor apologized, saying she knows this is not enough to help everyone or fix everything. She confirmed that as of this month, it’s estimated there is over $750 million worth of damage just within the city of Tampa limits.

But they hope this will alleviate some of the burdens people have endured the last few months.

What they're saying:

"I know that some may say, well, you know, what took so long? I tell you; we have been working as a team together as quickly as we could to provide this relief to our community," Mayor Castor added. "Now, while it is $3.2 million, it's not going to solve all of the needs of our community. And for that, we apologize. We are doing everything that we can to help those individuals, families, and businesses that have been devastated by these two events to get back up on their feet."

Reimbursement requirements

What you can do:

Click here to look at the three reimbursement categories to see if you qualify and get together the necessary documentation.

However, the actual pre-application process won't open on the website until Monday, March 24.

To qualify, residents must be homeowners within the city of Tampa city limits, and earn up to 140 percent of the area median income -- which is estimated at about $133,000 for a family of four.

Those not eligible include:

Manufactured/mobile homes

Properties outside of the city’s municipal boundaries

Second homes (such as rental properties)

Homes that have liens or judgments on them

Those who haven't documented any* damage from either storm

If your application is accepted, it will likely take about 30 days, before you actually receive the money.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: