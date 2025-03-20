St. Pete homeowners still wait for permits; city expected to clear backlog by end of March

The Brief Homeowners in St. Pete are still waiting for permits to rebuild their homes months after hurricanes struck the city. Over 1,400 St. Pete homeowners are still in line to get permits. City officials say that just over 8,000 permits have been issued, and expect single-family residential emergency permits to be cleared by the end of the month.



It’s been almost six months since homeowners in St. Pete had their lives upended by twin Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Paige Wize's gutted St. Petersburg home.

Some of their homes still look like they did weeks after the storms as they continue waiting for permits from the city to rebuild.

READ: St. Pete developer touts offer to fix the Trop, buy Gas Plant land ushering the city into a new era

Paige Wize said damaging rainwater from Hurricane Milton flooded her St. Pete home, located off MLK and 62nd Avenue NE.

What they're saying:

"It was heartbreaking," Wize said.

The home remains unlivable, and after their first hurricane season, Wize and her husband decided to move to Clearwater .

Damage to Paige Wize's St. Pete home from Hurricane Milton.

She is one of around 1,400 homeowners still waiting for a permit, and questions the city’s urgency in response to the disaster.

"I thought I would be battling insurance companies. I thought I was going to have to battle my flood claim. I did not expect it to be the permits from the city that held everything up, and is still holding everything up. My contractor has been ready to start repairs since Jan. 1," said Wize.

Dig deeper:

Every day without a permit adds to her time paying two mortgages.

READ: Tampa residents can save big on solar with new group purchasing program

On Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch posted an update, saying the city had issued 8,014 post-disaster emergency permits. However, 1,447 permits remain in progress.

Welch's statement:

"Single-family residential emergency permits will be cleared by the end of the month, and future single-family applications will see a one-week turnaround. Now we’re prioritizing multi-family and commercial emergency permits, diligently working through the high volume of requests."

Big picture view:

Wize imagines what it will feel like to finally get the permit.

"A relief, but still just another step in the road, right? Because after that, we've got to fix it," said Wize.

Damage to Paige Wize's St. Pete home from Hurricane Milton.

Wize’s contractor estimates that it will take six to ten weeks from when they get the permit to when the house can be put on the market.

The city also said, to date, it has waived $1.48 million in permitting fees.

The Source: FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: