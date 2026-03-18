Tampa's 'Red Star Foundation' launches to support families after veteran suicide

The Brief The Red Star Foundation provides a support network and resources for "Red Star Families", those who have lost a loved one in the military or law enforcement to suicide. Leaders at the event noted that since 2001, more than twice as many veterans have died by suicide than the total number of service members killed in action since the Vietnam War. The event featured top retired military leaders and a performance by Gary Sinise’s "Lt. Dan Band." If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 available 24/7.



While the "Gold Star" symbol is a well-known mark of sacrifice for those killed in action, a new organization launched in Tampa recently to shine a light on a different, often silent, tragedy.

The inaugural Red Star Foundation Gala took over the Motor Enclave on Saturday, February 28, marking the official start of a mission to support the families of veterans and law enforcement officers who have died by suicide.

What we know:

The foundation aims to shift the narrative surrounding suicide loss.

"Going to war and coming back changes you inside and death didn't mean anything to me," Jack Tilley, the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, explained. "It takes you a long time to get out. I don't know if you'll ever get out of it."

By adopting the "Red Star" moniker, the organization seeks to strip away the stigma often associated with these deaths.

The Red Star Foundation founder Jerry Shaffer and supporters say it allows families to identify as part of a proud, resilient community rather than being defined solely by the manner of their loved one's passing.

READ: Women veterans take inaugural Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

It opens a door for families to lean on one another and share what helped them through the grieving process.

Dig deeper:

The inaugural event was held in honor of Jose Pequeno, a Tampa Bay soldier who was critically injured 20 years ago in Iraq.

Pequeno has become a local symbol of resilience and inspiration.

Organizers noted that his story hasn't just provided hope, it has actively helped save lives by encouraging others to keep fighting through their own struggles.

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"The resilience that he's gone through, you know, just an amazing story, and I think a lot more people need to hear it and just gain inspiration from it, right? And then the other piece of it is he's actually helped save people's lives," Shaffer said.

Big picture view:

Despite extensive efforts by the Department of Defense (DOD) and the VA, military leaders at the event expressed that current systems are not doing enough to curb the suicide rate.

RELATED: DOJ and VA to work together to protect vulnerable veterans

"People don't want to talk about this because they think it's in their DNA or their family and absolutely not. We've got to do something.[The VA and DOD] are doing a lot. But it's not working," Gene Overstreet, the 12th Sergeant Major of the USMC, said.

The Red Star Foundation aims to fill the gaps by connecting families with the benefits they have earned and providing the specialized emotional resources required for this specific type of loss.

"I think people understand that after all this time, you know the families that come through this are so deeply impacted, and they need help, they need resources, they can be put together with the benefits their family has earned," Matthew Mahoney, the executive vice president of the Red Star Foundation, explained.

What you can do:

While based in the Bay Area, the Red Star Foundation considers itself a national organization as it will provide support and assistance to Red Star families across the nation.

If you would like to learn more about the organization, click here.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.