Women veterans take inaugural Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The Brief 159 women veterans departed from Lakeland Linder International Airport early Wednesday for the inaugural Flight of Honor to Washington, D.C. The trip includes a full day of activities such as sightseeing around the nation’s capital and a special luncheon honoring their service.



It was a very special morning at Lakeland Linder International Airport as many women veterans headed up to Washington, D.C. for a fun-filled day for their inaugural Flight of Honor.

What we know:

159 people boarded the plane early Wednesday morning, preparing for a full day in Washington.

A breakfast was served before all the veterans hopped aboard the flight and a few of them echoed the same sentiment of being grateful for this trip.

"It’s exciting. I was part of the military at a time when women in the military weren’t necessarily welcome," said Airforce veteran Arlene Haywood.

"I am honored to be part of something so special," said Melanie Levitz, a fellow Air Force veteran.

Along with sightseeing in D.C. the women will visit the Military Women's Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery.

What's next:

The veterans will return to Lakeland Linder Airport on Wednesday evening around 7:45. A homecoming will begin at 5:30 with live music, food and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to welcome everyone home.