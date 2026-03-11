Women veterans take inaugural Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
LAKELAND, Fla. - It was a very special morning at Lakeland Linder International Airport as many women veterans headed up to Washington, D.C. for a fun-filled day for their inaugural Flight of Honor.
What we know:
159 people boarded the plane early Wednesday morning, preparing for a full day in Washington.
READ MORE: Operation Desert Storm veterans honored in Hillsborough County
A breakfast was served before all the veterans hopped aboard the flight and a few of them echoed the same sentiment of being grateful for this trip.
"It’s exciting. I was part of the military at a time when women in the military weren’t necessarily welcome," said Airforce veteran Arlene Haywood.
"I am honored to be part of something so special," said Melanie Levitz, a fellow Air Force veteran.
Along with sightseeing in D.C. the women will visit the Military Women's Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery.
What's next:
The veterans will return to Lakeland Linder Airport on Wednesday evening around 7:45. A homecoming will begin at 5:30 with live music, food and more.
READ MORE: Hillsborough County marks 35th anniversary of Gulf War as new conflict begins in the Middle East
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to welcome everyone home.
The Source: This article was written using information from interviews with FOX 13's Heather Healy and the Women's Vets USA website.