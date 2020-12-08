Tampa remains under boil-water notice Tuesday following massive water main break

article

Crews have been working around the clock trying to repair a broken water main that sent water gushing into the streets of Tampa on Monday -- flooding roadways and running into a nearby neighborhood. As of Tuesday morning, the entire city of Tampa and some surrounding areas remain under a boil water notice.

All Tampa city residents and those living in certain areas of Hillsborough County -- including residents in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard -- who receive water from the city are under the boil water notice.

Residents have been asked to turn off lawn sprinkler systems as well in order to preserve water.

The city said it's been conducting tests of its water throughout the night. They're still trying to determine how long the boil water notice will be in place.

LINK: More details from the city of Tampa's website

They're expecting the results of those tests Tuesday. That will be able to tell workers whether the notice will be a 48-hour rule or up to 72 hours.

Until then, officials are telling residents to take one of these precautions to disinfect tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses that may have entered the water before using water to drink, cook, make ice, or brush their teeth.

Bring the water to a rolling boil and hold it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another, several times, to improve the "flat" taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach) instead of eight. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine sold at many sports and camping stores.

You also can buy commercial bottled water for drinking and cooking.

According to the city, an unnamed third-party work crew struck a transmission main coming from the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility off 30th Street Monday afternoon, resulting in lower pressure and possible contamination of the drinking water.

Workers have been trying to repair the break during the overnight hours, and have since shut the water off and diverted it around the break, allowing the area the dry out significantly.

After the break sent water surging up into the air and into streets, neighbors were concerned their homes would be flooded. Luckily, they said, that didn't occur.

"It came all the way up to the driveway," Waymon Hunter told FOX 13. "I was about to panic because the water started rising but by the grace of God, it didn't."

Officials said they are optimistic that the repair can be made quickly.

"We don't know what went wrong. We did all the things we were supposed to do. The contractor did all the things they were supposed to do," the city's deputy administrator of infrastructure, Brad Baird told FOX 13. "Obviously we have handled our share of pipeline breaks, the water department has. Hopefully, the contractor will work hard to get it repaired and hopefully get back to doing the planned work they were hired to do."

The city of Tampa is no stranger to water main breaks. In 2018 alone, Tampa reported 1,200 water main breaks. That's double the number from two years prior.

City officials said Tampa loses up to 10% of its water to water main breaks every year. It's mostly because the 2,300 miles of pipes are anywhere between 80 to 100 years old.

The city has proposed a $3.2 billion plan to replace the aging pipes.