Tampa residents can now sell their homes to Zillow

Starting today in Tampa, there’s a new way to sell your home online. The website Zillow is launching "Zillow Offers.” You can now sell directly to the website.

To see if you're eligible, just enter your address on the Zillow app and answer some questions.

You can get a preliminary cash offer in just 48 hours. You can also set your own closing date to time it with your next home purchase.

Zillow Offers first launched last year in other states, but this will be the first time it will be available in the Bay Area.