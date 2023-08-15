Tampa residents react to proposed property tax hike, would be the first in 30 years

A proposal to increase property taxes for the first time in three decades received harsh public criticism from Tampa residents during a special City Council meeting on Monday night.

"We are now finding ourselves, even with two incomes, we cannot afford to live here. It boggles my mind that with a straight face, anyone could ask average hard-working citizens to take even more out of their pockets at a time when gas, groceries, and just the basics are pushing us to the breaking point," said one speaker.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is calling for a double-digit property tax rate hike to address the city’s infrastructure and transportation needs. Her proposal would increase the general revenue fund by an estimated $45 million, and would amount to an additional $240 in taxes each year for the average homeowner with an assessed value of around $280,000, according to the city.

The proposed one mil rate increase would be a 16-percent jump and put Tampa’s property tax rate above both St. Pete and Orlando.

The majority of public speakers on Monday decried the increase, and questioned why, with tax revenues booming from soaring property values across the city, Tampa still finds itself in a budget shortfall.

"I’m one house in all of Tampa and seeing this enormous increase in property taxes, where’s the money?!," asked one speaker.

Some council members also questioned how homeowners could be expected to find room in their budget when they’re already dealing with doubling home insurance premiums, rising utility rates, and some of the highest inflation in the country on household expenses.

"Sixteen-percent is a big increase on top of everything else. This is a cherry on top of everything: the insurance, the inflation. It’s a lot of money," said City Council Chairman Guido Maniscalco. "My car insurance is up $600 this year. My HOA has a special assessment of an extra $300. This [tax] will impact me about $200 to $300 based on the assessed values of what I have. That’s me. What about other people that are in houses that are more expensive or property owners that are going to pass this burden onto their tenants?"

The city says the tax increase will help fund critical projects. Some 40-percent of Tampa’s roadways are in bad condition, according to a report presented by city staff at Monday’s meeting. The funds would also address the city’s near 1,300 miles of sidewalk gaps and would help hire more police officers, and fund other public safety projects, parks, housing assistance, and more.

Some council members acknowledged the importance of funding those projects, while saying the city should look for other ways to share the burden with tax payers.

"There’s a reasonable way forward where we can have real forward progress on all of these areas, but doing it in a reasonable manner that does not raise taxes by 16-percent in a 7.5-percent inflation economy," said Councilman Luis Viera.

The next public hearing on the proposed tax increase will take place next month.