Tampa restaurant recognized as one of New York Times' best restaurants of 2023

A Tampa restaurant was named one of the New York Times' top 50 restaurants of 2023, the publication recently revealed in a list.

The Salt Shack was recognized by the New York Times as one of the best spots in the country. In the third annual New York Times Restaurant List, a dozen reporters, editors and critics went to hundreds of places across the United States to find their favorites.

The newspaper cited high praise for the Salt Shack on the Bay, writing, "Jimmy Buffet would have liked this place, where there is no problem a platter of fresh Gulf shrimp and a drink with a pineapple slice couldn’t solve."

"The Salt Shack feels like it’s been catching the ocean breeze on the edge of Rattlesnake Point for decades," the New York Times list reported.

The outlet also cited the restaurant's lack of walls and great views of Old Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg as some of its strong points.

Two other restaurants in Florida - both in Miami - were also recognized in the list.

To view the full rankings, click here.