Federal government withdraws $1M grant to help with replenishing Tampa’s thinning tree canopy

Replenishing Tampa's thinning tree canopy hit a roadblock this week, with the federal government withdrawing a grant that would have provided the city with more than $1 million to help with the process.

A spokesperson for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told FOX 13 the Arbor Day Foundation, which the federal government uses as a pass-through to provide funds to cities across the country, recently notified the City of Tampa that the U.S. Forest Service had terminated the $1.6 million grant earmarked for tree replenishment.

Big picture view:

The decision to cut the funding is part of the Trump Administration's slashes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs. One million dollars from the grant was earmarked for low-income areas. The decision is in line with other recent federal cuts President Donald Trump has said are meant to eliminate wasteful spending.

What they're saying:

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera said the decision is disappointing.

"It's completely unreasonable. It's arbitrary, and it's actually kind of mean," Viera said. "We all know the benefit of having a robust tree canopy, especially for marginalized communities, whenever it comes to air quality, quality of life, heat index, etc., and now that's going to be taken away."

Dig deeper:

More than $600,000 would have been used in areas hit hard by last year's hurricanes, including Davis Islands, and the communities along Westshore and Bayshore Boulevards.

"The cancellation is disappointing, particularly after losing so many trees in Milton and Helene," Castor said, in a statement to FOX 13. "It will set back our efforts to enhance Tampa's tree canopy but won't diminish tree planting as a top priority. We plan to work with Tampa City Council members to help us better utilize our Tree Trust Fund to plant more trees strategically."

Castor said she plans to ask council members to approve a more flexible use of the city's "Tree Trust Fund."

