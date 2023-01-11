Tampa Riverwalk among 20 cities nominated for USA Today’s best riverwalk

Tampa’s Riverwalk is one of 20 cities nominated to be named USA Today’s best riverwalk.

It focuses on cities across the United States that have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining and nightlife.

"We recognize how wonderful Tampa's Riverwalk is, and that's why we're expanding it," Brandie Miklus, Tampa’s infrastructure and mobility program coordinator said. "We want more people to have access to not only the river, but the downtown, to be connected to jobs, places, to go and grab a bite and see a show. We just want to have more access to one of our best assets."

The expansion project will add a 4.7-mile path to safely get people where they want to go along the west side of the river and will connect to the existing Riverwalk.

Businesses along the Riverwalk are glad to see the growth and continuous national exposure.

"It's really exciting right now, and the Riverwalk brings the community together, from joggers to people going from place to place, people getting off work to also showing up at places like ours and having a good time with live music," said Anthony Rickman-Coda with Hotel Tampa Riverwalk.

That access is something the Riverwalk prides itself on, being a place that offers something for everyone.

"We're looking at over a million people on the Riverwalk annually. I mean, that's significant," Marybeth Williams of Friends of the Riverwalk said. "You've got people staying in hotels, you've got conventions going on. So the impact is tremendous in our area."

Tampa’s Riverwalk is currently in second place behind Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Polls close on Monday, February 6 at noon ET and you can vote once a day. Click here to vote.

The 10 winning riverwalks, determined by vote, will be announced on Friday, February 17.