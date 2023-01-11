Tampa’s Pete Alonso to host home run clinic in hometown for charity

A Tampa baseball star is bringing his specialty to his alma mater this weekend.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is a two-time home run derby champ. This weekend, he's hosting his own version of a home run-hitting contest at Plant High School.

"Hitting a homer here is super fun," Alonso said. "You have a ton of options, it's like a shooting gallery."

He had so much fun hitting 17 dingers in high school, on his way to a Major League career in which he has hit nearly 150. That’s why he's hosting his own derby this weekend and opening up his "shooting gallery" to everyone.

"Homers are super majestic and aesthetically pleasing," explained Alonso. "It's always really fun when someone hits a ball really, really far."

Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay is bringing together top softball and baseball players and some of Alonso’s major league friends, like Plant alumni Kyle Tucker and MLB Network's Carlos Pena to hit homers for a good cause.

"I always want to remember where I came from," he said. "I have had so many incredible formative memories. Some of my best memories as a ballplayer were right here in Tampa."

He's hoping to improve where he came from as well. All the proceeds from ticket sales will be going to the Alonso Foundation's effort to refurbish Little League fields.

It will make grants through the city of Tampa each year. West Tampa Little League, where Alonso played, is first on the list.

"Having an unsafe playing surface can totally ruin a kid's experience," he explained. "The whole purpose of having a good quality field is to make baseball fun, make it enjoyable."

Now, Alonso, who has won two Major League home run derbies thanks to the training he got in Tampa, is making sure the next kid has the same chance.

"We want to show hey, listen, we want to do something, we want to be able to help out as much as possible," stated Alonso.

Pete Alonso's Battle for the Bay is on Saturday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Plant High School.

LINK: Click here for tickets.