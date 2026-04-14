Tampa school librarian spots rare green iguana near campus: 'I just froze'

The Brief A librarian at Potter Elementary School spotted a green iguana outside the campus, an uncommon sight in the Bay Area. Wildlife experts say the invasive species is expanding its range northward as populations grow and adapt to colder temperatures. The unexpected encounter turned into a teaching moment for students as sightings become more likely across the region.



A Potter Elementary School librarian couldn’t believe his eyes Monday when he spotted a green iguana outside the campus, an uncommon sight in the Bay Area.

The sighting is highlighting a growing trend across Florida, as invasive green iguanas begin appearing farther north than in years past.

The backstory:

Librarian Andre McConico was working late when he noticed something unexpected on the sidewalk.

"And I said, let me get up and close the door for a thousandth time today," McConico said.

That is when he saw what he described as "this thing" — and froze.

"I saw this thing and I just froze," McConico said. "I just froze. And I said, ‘That can't be real.’ And then it started walking. And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it is real.’ And I didn't think they had those things in Tampa. I've been in Tampa about nine years, 10 years, and I've never seen one, and so I was just shocked."

Green iguanas are considered an invasive species in Florida, most commonly found in South Florida and along the southeastern coast. They are also known for falling from trees during cold snaps.

What they're saying:

But experts say their population is growing and spreading.

Frank Mazzotti, a wildlife ecologist with the University of Florida, says the number of iguanas remains significant despite recent cold weather.

"First thing I have to say is there's a lot of them," Mazzotti said.

More than 5,000 iguanas died during the recent cold snap earlier this year, but Mazzotti says that has not made a major impact long term.

"The ones that lived are more cold-tolerant than the ones who didn't, and they're the ones that are going to procreate," Mazzotti said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sightings have now been reported in northern counties, including Hillsborough and Highlands counties.

"I expect everybody, oh gosh, all the way up, certainly through Palm Beach County and farther north, can start seeing more iguanas in more places," Mazzotti said.

Dig deeper:

As green iguanas expand their range, more communities in Central Florida may encounter the species for the first time.

For McConico, the sighting was surprising but also an opportunity.

"I do always worry about animals, you know, birds and things getting in, but I've never thought about an iguana," McConico said.

After spotting the reptile, he turned to what he knows best, books, and shared the experience with students as a lesson.

"I told them, just be on the lookout because he was around here yesterday," McConico said.

Why you should care:

Wildlife experts say sightings of green iguanas will likely become more common across the Bay Area as the species continues to adapt and move north. Residents are encouraged to report sightings and avoid approaching the animals.