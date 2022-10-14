Tampa shooting leaves teenage girl in critical condition, police say
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured a teenager.
Police said the girl was shot outside an apartment building in the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Friday. Investigators said a fight occurred between a group of male and female juveniles when the shooting occurred.
She was taken to a nearby hospital and went into surgery. Police said she is in critical condition.
No other information was immediately available, including whether a suspect has been identified or the exact age of the girl. However, Tampa police said they have leads.
READ: Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting
This story is developing. Check back for updates.