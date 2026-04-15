Tampa police investigating deadly shooting in Live Oaks Square neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Tampa’s Live Oaks Square neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to TPD, officers responded to the Live Oaks Square neighborhood just before 3 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Officers began life-saving measures until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Police say the man later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Detectives are speaking with witnesses, investigating what led to the shooting and working to identify who was involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-223114.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.