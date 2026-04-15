Tampa police investigating deadly shooting in Live Oaks Square neighborhood

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Tampa’s Live Oaks Square neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Powhatan Avenue, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to determine what led to the shooting and identify those involved.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a home in Tampa’s Live Oaks Square neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to TPD, officers responded to the Live Oaks Square neighborhood just before 3 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 3700 block of East Powhatan Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Officers began life-saving measures until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police say the man later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives are speaking with witnesses, investigating what led to the shooting and working to identify who was involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-223114.