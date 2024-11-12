New grant program offering help for small businesses impacted by Hurricanes Helene, Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

As businesses still work to recover nearly five weeks after Hurricane Milton, there are grants available for those who were impacted.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has a new program that's offering $5,000 to 1,000 eligible small businesses. It's called the Small Business Hurricane Recovery Grant Program, which is in partnership with American Express, officials said.

The hope is that the program will support small businesses impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The program will provide $5 million in funding and distribute $5,000 grants to 1,000 eligible small businesses across the Southeast to support storm-related recovery.

READ MORE: Treasure Island hotel housing residents displaced by hurricanes

To be eligible to apply for this program, small businesses must be located in SBA disaster-declared counties, suffer enough financial harm from the storms and be unable to cover costs. They must have between one and 25 employees.

Applications to this program will be accepted until November 17 at 11:59 p.m., and those seeking to apply can click here .