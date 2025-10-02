Tampa Social Security worker says gov. shutdown causing 'anxiety' for furloughed employees

The Brief The federal government officially shut down is entering its third day after lawmakers on Capitol Hill failed to reach a funding deal. Thousands of Tampa Bay area federal employees — including TSA screeners, air traffic controllers, postal workers, court staff, and Social Security employees — are already feeling the effects. One Tampa Social Security employee says many people have been furloughed, and she worries it could affect their ability to serve the elderly and disabled.



At the start of the day Tuesday, funding for the federal government ran out, forcing non-essential agencies and programs to pause operations. Essential workers, like Social Security employees, continue to work, but will not receive pay until funding is restored.

Some SSN employees have been furloughed, and although checks are continuing to go out, there may soon be bigger issues if the government isn’t funded.

Local perspective:

One Tampa Social Security worker is still going into the downtown office, but without pay. She says it is causing panic among some of her coworkers.

"It has caused a lot of anxiety. I have spoken with my family and my support system just to let them know to be on full alert. But let's be honest, not everyone has a support system. And then you have some individuals who may have been in dire straits prior to the shutdown," said Shonda Johnson. "We are in the office making sure that those checks continue to go out. And make sure that elderly and our disabled are being taken care of the way that they should be."

Johnson is also the Vice President of a local union, The American Federation of Government Employee, and that group is urging people to reach out to their congressman.

"Soon individuals may not be able to report [to work] and that will definitely affect the public. I don't want to think about what will happen if we are not there to keep social security going. Let's contact congress, tell them to sit down at the table, hash it out and fund the government."

The other side:

Representative Kathy Castor says the focus for Democrats in Washington is affordable healthcare, a key sticking point in the federal budget bill.

"The message is hang in there. We're going to fight to make sure you get paid. We're going fight to make sure Florida families do not lose their healthcare and that this comes to a resolution ASAP," said Castor.

