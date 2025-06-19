Tampa, St. Pete mayors welcome Rays sale talks, renewing stadium debate

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays announced this week they have entered into exclusive talks to sell the team. Now, mayors on both sides of the bay are welcoming the prospect of new ownership — and potentially reigniting the long-running debate over where the team should call home.



Just one day after the Tampa Bay Rays confirmed they were in talks to sell the Major League Baseball franchise, Tampa and St. Pete's mayors are welcoming the prospect of new ownership.

What they're saying:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor voiced strong support for the sale, seeing it as a chance to finally bring the team across the bay.

"I think it's a very positive step," Castor said on Wednesday. "MLB has said that they want to ensure that the Rays stay in Tampa. My understanding is that individuals that are purchasing the team, that is their intent — to keep them in the Tampa Bay area as well."

Renewed stadium talks?

Just one day after the Rays confirmed exclusive negotiations with a group of investors — reportedly offering $1.7 billion — Castor made it clear that Tampa is ready to re-enter the stadium conversation. The city previously pitched a site in Ybor City, which was once considered a front-runner for a new ballpark.

"We had proposed a bid for the Rays to be in Tampa," Castor said. "That bid is dusted off and we've sharpened our pencils. We're going to do everything that we can to keep them in Tampa Bay — and preferably in the city of Tampa."

Across the bay, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also welcomed the news of potential new ownership. In a statement, he emphasized that any future deal must fulfill longstanding promises tied to the redevelopment of the historic Gas Plant District — where the Tropicana Field site is located.

"We’re excited about the possibility of new ownership and discussions on the Rays’ future in St. Pete and Tampa Bay for the long term," Welch said. "Our highest priority is the fulfillment of the economic promises made to the historic Gas Plant District community and the future benefits that the site’s redevelopment will bring to our entire city."

Pictured: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

What we don't know:

Where the Rays would play if they were sold.

But, there’s a new wrinkle: the Ybor site may no longer be available.

Just days ago, developer Darryl Shaw and the Tampa Bay Sun FC unveiled renderings for a soccer stadium on the same plot, casting doubt on whether there’s still room for baseball.

"Darryl Shaw's made the announcement of the soccer stadium in the area that was originally proposed for the Rays. That may be off the table," Castor acknowledged. "But those discussions have to be had with the new owners."

What's next:

The Rays are expected to return to Tropicana Field for at least the 2026 season. What happens after that remains uncertain.

For now, both cities are gearing up for what could be the final chapter in a long-running saga over the team's home — and its future in the Tampa Bay region.

The Rays, aside from confirming sale talks, declined to comment further.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

