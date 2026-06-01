Tampa's Straz Center veteran showcase: Around 20 amateur performers hit the stage

The Brief A blend of veterans and civilians will perform a 50-minute show called "The Bridge" at the Straz Center in Tampa this Sunday. The annual showcase features amateur performers who use song, dance and storytelling to connect the veteran and civilian communities. Free registration is required to attend the performance, which concludes with a live question-and-answer session with the audience.



A group of amateur performers will hit the stage at the Straz Center in Tampa this Sunday for the Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble's annual June showcase.

Tampa arts ensemble showcase

What we know:

Around 20 veterans and civilians have gathered since the fall to prepare a performance titled "The Bridge." The upcoming 50-minute show uses song, dance, chanting and storytelling to connect veteran and civilian participants based on their personal experiences.

The level of on-stage experience varies among the 18 amateur performers, but no willing participant has ever been turned away. The showcase concludes with a live question-and-answer session between the audience and the performers, which participants hope helps the audience see themselves on stage.

Unconfirmed event details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of performers who will ultimately take the stage. It is also unknown how many total open seats or registrations remain available for the public before the venue reaches its capacity limit.

Transforming through performance

What they're saying:

U.S. Army Veteran Sila Regester, who has participated for the last four years, said the performance focuses heavily on finding balance, breathing and crossing whatever metaphorical bridges exist in life. Regester noted that the program has a transformative power for the performers themselves.

"People are doing things that they thought they could never do before," Regester said. "I don't dance. I don't sing, but somehow or another, I find myself dancing. I find myself singing."

Attending the Sunday showcase

What's next:

The showcase is on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m., according to the ensemble's schedule. Tickets are free, but registration is required to attend through the Straz Center website.

Click here for more information.