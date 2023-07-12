Tampa teen makes pet ID tags for dogs and cats waiting to get adopted

A 15-year-old is helping make sure pets don't get lost.

When Kenny Yip and his family adopted their dogs, he wanted to make sure they'd always find their way home. Yip loves his dogs Duke and Jake.

"I've always loved animals my entire life and just feels good to give back to the community," Yip shared.

Kenny Yip wants to make sure adopted dogs are never lost.

When his family adopted them, Kenny noticed they didn't have ID tags. That's when he came up with his idea called "Wags for Tags."

"I thought, okay, maybe I could help like an animal or someone else out, give them a free pet ID tag," explained Yip. "And now that they have like this pet ID tag, they're more unlikely to get lost and more likely to be found if they do get lost."

The teen uses a laser engraver to make the temporary pet ID tags for dogs and cats awaiting adoption.

"What we normally put on the tag is like donated by wags for tags on the back and then on the front we would put like the charity or rescue's name and then like their phone number," Yip explained.

Yip uses a laser engraver to make the pet IDs.

Since January, he has given away 520 tags to nine rescue organizations across the state of Florida.

"It's helping out like the community and eventually people are donating, and these donations are helping," Yip added.

