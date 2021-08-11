Tampa teens get hands-on leadership experience through Bank of America program

Heather Andraski, 18, has been playing the violin since she was three years old and teaches classes to beginners.

"I taught private lessons to like anywhere from fourth grade well, second graders to sixth graders," the St. Petersburg Collegiate High School graduate shared.

Andraski has been selected to participate in the Bank of America Student Leader Program because of her effort to cultivate young musicians.

"We started the program in 2004. Nationally, we've impacted more than 3500 students across the country and in Tampa Bay, we've had 128 student leaders over the course of those years," said Ann Shaler, senior vice president of marketing for Bank of America Tampa Bay.

The goal of the program is to groom future leaders.

"I think sometimes we forget how strong young people can be, how resilient they can be. And I think our student leader program really celebrates that strength, that leadership and their connectivity and really their passion for their communities and for each other and to make the world a better place," added Shaler.

Andraski was one of four students selected to participate in the program.

"I just thought it would be an amazing learning experience for me. And I thought it would be a great way for me to get more engaged within my community and civic engagement," she explained.

Through a paid internship at a local non-profit for the students, the program provides an opportunity for future leaders to get the training they need to help spur positive change well into the future.

