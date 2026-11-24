The Brief World War II Army veteran Jordan "J.J." Corbett turns 104 years old Wednesday in Bartow, Florida, marking a rare milestone for the historic Triple Nickels. Corbett served in the all-Black 555th Parachute Infantry Regiment, breaking barriers in a segregated military despite being barred from overseas combat. Now one of the regiment's last surviving members, the Polk County hero shared his simple secret to longevity and his wish to reach 105.



Polk County World War II veteran Trooper Jordan "J.J." Corbett turns 104 years old Wednesday, celebrating a century-plus life defined by breaking racial barriers as a member of the Army’s first all-Black parachute infantry regiment.

Bartow veteran celebrates 104th birthday

What we know:

A father, teacher, coach and Army veteran, Corbett has become a pillar of inspiration in his Bartow community and beyond. In 2018, officials inducted him into the Florida Veterans' Hall of Fame in recognition of his service and impact.

"I remember when I was praying and asking the Lord, I just got out of college, please Lord, let me make 80," Corbett told FOX 13. "When you ask for something, don’t ask for a little, ask for a big get."

Historic Triple Nickels legacy

The backstory:

During World War II, Corbett served with the 555th Parachute Infantry Regiment—known as the legendary "Triple Nickels." The unit served with distinction while breaking barriers in a segregated U.S. Army that barred them from combat.

"Most of the fellas like me — we wanted to make sure we were able to do the same job as any other man," Corbett said. "That we loved our country just as well."

Today, Corbett stands as one of the regiment's last surviving paratroopers. The local Tampa chapter, named in his honor, is working to ensure his legacy endures.

"Today is a special day for us to actually have the name of the legacy still alive," said Cynthia Barren, financial secretary for the Jordan J. Corbett Triple Nickels Tampa Chapter. "We’re super grateful for that. There are a total of 7 chapters, and all of the other paratroopers have transitioned from this world."

Secret to living past 100

What they're saying:

Even at 104, Corbett said his mission to serve others has not slowed down.

"I’m going to do my best on a day-by-day basis," Corbett said. "As long as I’m alive, I want to be able to do something to help mankind."

When asked about his secret to longevity, Corbett credited staying true to himself.

"You know yourself more than anybody," Corbett said. "Don’t let nobody tell you who you are. People will try to tell you, but if you don’t want to do it, don’t. Do what you feel you want to do and you’ll always be happier. I think that helps you live a little longer."

Looking ahead to age 105

What's next:

Following Wednesday's milestone celebration in Polk County, Corbett already has his sights set on the future. His birthday wish this year is simply to make it to 105.

What we don't know:

Details regarding any public birthday events or private family gatherings planned for Wednesday in Bartow have not been released.