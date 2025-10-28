Tampa toddler disappears with family dog
article
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a toddler who vanished Monday night.
What we know:
Detectives believe that 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson went outside with the family dog, a red-nosed pit bull, around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
He was last seen wearing gray and white long-sleeve dinosaur pajamas.
What you can do:
Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.