Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Tampa toddler disappears with family dog

By
Published  October 28, 2025 9:39am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a toddler who vanished Monday night.
    • Detectives believe that 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson went outside with the family dog, a red-nosed pit bull, around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.
    • Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.        

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a toddler who vanished Monday night.

What we know:

Detectives believe that 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson went outside with the family dog, a red-nosed pit bull, around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen wearing gray and white long-sleeve dinosaur pajamas.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.        

The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Hillsborough CountyMissing Persons