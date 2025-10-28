Tampa toddler disappears with family dog

article

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a toddler who vanished Monday night. Detectives believe that 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson went outside with the family dog, a red-nosed pit bull, around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa. Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a toddler who vanished Monday night.

What we know:

Detectives believe that 23-month-old Jaylen Johnson went outside with the family dog, a red-nosed pit bull, around 11 p.m. on Monday in the 6900 block of Silver Run Drive in Tampa.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

He was last seen wearing gray and white long-sleeve dinosaur pajamas.

What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Jaylen Johnson or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.