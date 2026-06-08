Tampa United hockey team disbanded after unanimous league vote, affecting dozens of private school players

The Brief The Lightning High School Hockey League Board unanimously voted to dissolve Tampa United, ending the program that combined private school players from Tampa Catholic, Tampa Prep and Berkeley Prep. Players, parents and coaches say they were surprised by the decision, which affects 41 student-athletes preparing for the 2026-27 season. League officials say all Tampa United players will still be able to play high school hockey and will be reassigned to teams based on their home addresses.



A high school hockey team uniting students from three Bay Area private schools is coming to an end after the Lightning High School Hockey League unanimously voted to dissolve the program.

Tampa United hockey program dissolved

What we know:

Since launching in 2023, Tampa United has brought together student-athletes from Tampa Catholic, Tampa Prep and Berkeley Prep.

Players, parents and coaches were caught off guard by this sudden decision.

"I was disappointed our team is being disbanded," incoming freshman Ethan Wilson said. "I was kind of confused and in the dark for a while."

Tampa United head coach Steve Costa first found out about this decision during a phone call with league leaders last week.

Unexpected decision

What they're saying:

"Naturally, I was shocked by it because we’re entering our fourth year," Costa said. "Our numbers have been growing significantly year over year. We actually had two teams this past year."

Coach Costa says the decision has left many players wondering where they’ll play next season.

"There are some players that have been playing in this program since they were freshmen," Costa said. "Now they’re entering their senior year."

One of those seniors is Justin Fry, who says the program helped build friendships across three rival schools.

"It really brings people together from three rival schools, like Tampa Prep, Tampa Catholic and Berkeley," Fry said.

Lightning league decision

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Vinik Sports Group, which operates the Lightning High School Hockey League.

In a statement, Brian Breseman, vice president of hockey communications said the following:

"Following a review of league structure and player assignment guidelines, the Lightning High School Hockey League Board unanimously decided to dissolve the Tampa United team for the 2026–27 season. The league remains committed to providing student-athletes with a meaningful high school hockey experience, and all Tampa United players will have the opportunity to continue participating in the league on a team determined by their home address. We are committed to supporting players and families throughout the transition."

Scott Farrell has a son on the team and feels for all the players.

"Disappointed and sad for these kids," Farrell said. "They put the time in, went to all these different rinks and created this cohesive unit."

Unresolved roster impacts

What's next:

Tampa United’s summer season officially wraps up in July. After that, all 41 players will start searching for new high school teams ahead of the fall season.

What we don't know:

League administrators have not yet confirmed the specific timeline or criteria they will use to reassign individual players to alternative rosters. It remains unclear if any parents plan to formally appeal the unanimous board vote to save the multi-school coalition.