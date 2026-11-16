St. Petersburg hit-and-run: Person pushing shopping cart killed in crash, police say

The Brief A St. Petersburg hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a pedestrian pushing a shopping cart late Sunday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said a red Chevrolet sedan hit the victim at 28th Street North and 14th Avenue South before the driver left the scene. Police are investigating the hit-and-run after the victim died at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.



A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was killed late Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run

What we know:

Police said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street North and 14th Avenue South.

Investigators said the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound on 28th Street North in the northbound lanes while crossing 14th Avenue South.

A red Chevrolet sedan traveling northbound on 28th Street North approached the intersection and hit the pedestrian, according to SPPD.

Police said the driver of the sedan left the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Suspect driver and victim identity

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or age of the pedestrian killed in the crash.

Investigators also have not identified the driver of the red Chevrolet sedan who left the scene without stopping.