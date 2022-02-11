Tampa wholesale flower shop gears up for Valentine’s Day

Tara Collins of Flower General by Carlstedt’s prepares more than 1,000 flowers a week during the Valentine’s Day rush.

"This is one of the busiest weeks we have every year. We have trucks every single day coming out of Miami," Collins explained.

Roses are the most popular item.

"Number one is roses. Red roses. That’s the hot topic item for this holiday," Collins adds.

Flower General is a wholesale florist, which means customers can buy flowers in bulk for wholesale cost without being a shop owner.

Some orders are really large.

"We did 9,000 red roses for one customer," Collins shared. So that gives you an idea what kind of volume we are doing."

Collins recommends not waiting until the last minute to book your flowers request. The longer you wait, the less options you will have.

"Flowers are the number one gift because they make you feel good. So you don’t have to go to a therapist, just get you some flowers," said Collins.

LINK: Learn more about Flower General at Flowergeneral.com.

