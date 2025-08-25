Tampa will remove 47 street murals after state order

The Brief Tampa must remove 47 painted crosswalks, murals and decorative intersections after a state directive. The Florida Department of Transportation says all painted pavement must be cleared within two weeks. Some groups call the order an attack on expression, while others say they’ll comply.



Tampa and St. Petersburg received letters from Florida Transportation Secretary Justin Hall mandating that all painted pavement be removed within two weeks. Tampa confirmed it will comply, with crews starting this week.

In Tampa, the order affects 47 pieces of painted pavement, including murals sponsored by groups like the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and a well-known "Back the Blue" mural outside Tampa Police headquarters.

The other side:

Some community groups, including the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, argue that the directive targets certain communities. Chamber President Rene Cantu said the painted crosswalks and murals symbolize inclusion and safety, calling the order "an attack" on the LGBT community.

Police leaders, including Brandon Barclay of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, say they’ll follow the rules and see the mandate as a matter of compliance, not controversy.

What's next:

The city says removal should take about two weeks. Officials stressed that public art isn’t going away altogether and encouraged community art projects in other spaces.

The City of Tampa said in a statement:

"City of Tampa crews will begin removing some painted street art this week, following recent direction from FDOT. We’ve been given two weeks to complete this task and expect to finish on or around that timeframe. This doesn’t mean art is disappearing from Tampa. We continue to encourage and celebrate community art projects in spaces where they can truly shine. Let’s keep Tampa colorful together."

