Tampa witness details pregnant mother’s final moments before she was beaten to death

A Tampa jury heard the horrific details of a pregnant mother's final moments alive. She was beaten to death allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, who is now standing trial for the murder of her and her unborn child.

The prosecution's star witness took the stand in the murder trial against Jay Rodriguez Tuesday morning. Jessica Gonzalez testified that on October 17, 2020, she watched in horror as her friend and roommate, Jennifer Barreras, was fatally beaten right in front of her.

Pictured: Jennifer Barreras.

"I heard her screaming for help. I went to her room, and I opened the door and they fighting," she recalled.

RELATED: Tampa man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend three years ago takes his chances with a jury

She said the young mom, who was six months pregnant, was pinned against the wall while Rodriguez punched her five times with a closed fist.

"After that he was picking her up and slamming her to the ground at least four or five times. Stomping on her stomach over and over again," said Gonzalez.

She told the jury she tried to intervene, but Rodriguez threatened her. She then ran for help and called 911. The jury was shown police bodycam video of the aftermath.

The young mother did not survive her injuries, and her baby was delivered by C-section and died minutes later.

READ: Grady Judd: Man wanted in homeless camp murder suspected in missing Polk County woman’s death

Defense attorney Carl Hayes, however, tried his best to deflect the blame to the victim. He claimed the young mom was hooked on drugs and she and her baby had five illegal substances in their system at the time of their death.

"She had lost her children [to DCF] and she had a drug abuse problem," explained Hayes.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Testimony is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.