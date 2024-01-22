Murder suspect wanted in Polk County disappearance: Investigators

Investigators are searching for a murder suspect believed to be involved in a Polk County disappearance.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the suspect has a warrant for first-degree murder in a November 2023 homicide.

Deputies have not released the identity of the suspect, but said they are believed to be involved in the disappearance of Sierra Hernandez.

Authorities have not released any other details surrounding Hernandez's disappearance. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to give an update on the missing woman's case at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.