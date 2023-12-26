Tampa woman accused of putting puppies in plastic bags, throwing them in trash

article

A Tampa woman is under arrest charged with animal cruelty.

On Nov. 21, a person found three newborn puppies in a garbage dumpster on North Clark Street. That person said two of the puppies were in plastic, Ziploc-style bags.

That person took the puppies to the local Humane Society for emergency care, but they died.

A City of Tampa surveillance camera captured video of a vehicle leading to the arrest of Angela Giudice-Burris, 44.

Giudice-Burris is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

"It's disturbing to see a case of animal abuse in our community," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will hold those accountable for their actions."

Hillsborough County Animal Control also responded to the suspect's home and removed two adult dogs from the property.