Tampa woman arrested in New Jersey for September shooting death

article

A Tampa woman was arrested by US Marshals in New Jersey for allegedly shooting and killing a man at Tzadik Oaks Apartments back in September.

Police were called to the complex, located at 1266 E. 113th Ave. in Tampa, just after 11 p.m. Sept. 13.

Officers said they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. They also said they located a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, there seemed to be no witnesses to what happened. Later, investigators watched surveillance video and managed to speak to some possible witnesses and identified 33-year-old Christina Robles as a suspect.

Tzadik Oaks Apartments

By the time they got an arrest warrant for Robles, on October 21, she had apparently fled to New Jersey. A fugitive apprehension team helped locate Robles and US Marshals took her into custody on November 2.

Advertisement

She is being held in New Jersey on charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

The shooting remains under investigation.