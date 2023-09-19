Tampa woman charged with DUI in Pasco County, troopers say

article

On Monday afternoon, a Tampa woman was charged with DUI after driving the wrong way on I-75 in Pasco County, according to authorities.

Police say Bianca Marielis Dixon Perales, was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 near State Road 52.

Troopers say during their pursuit, the Tampa Bay Regional Communication Center monitored the vehicle and informed them where the vehicle had stopped.

Upon arriving on the scene, troopers said the rear passenger side of the vehicle had a blown-out tire, and the front of the vehicle had some damage.

Troopers then approached the vehicle and asked who was driving. Perales said she was operating the vehicle.

Troopers say they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Perales' breath and asked her if she had been drinking.

Perales told troopers she had a few alcoholic drinks the day before and was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which she performed poorly on.

She was then placed under arrest for DUI and booked into Pasco County jail without further incident.

Troopers say Perales had a blood-alcohol level of 0.145.