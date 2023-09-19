Investigation underway after man found dead in Hudson, deputies say

article

A man was found dead by another individual in Hudson early on Tuesday morning, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Pasco deputies say they are investigating near the intersection of Old Dixie Hwy and Clark St. Officials say the homicide happened between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies have not released any additional information. Courtesy: Bryan Farrow

The victim’s family waived their Marsy’s law protections, according to officials. Authorities identified Adam Wolff, 40, as the victim.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe there is no threat to public safety at this time.

40-year-old Adam Wolff was the victim found in Hudson, according to officials. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

PSO is asking anyone that knows Wolff, or may have seen him prior to the incident to contact investigators. To report tips to PSO online, click here. You can call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23032544.

Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). To report anonymously online, click here. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.