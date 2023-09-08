Pedestrian struck, killed while standing in road in Pasco County: FHP

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Pasco County late Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An SUV was driving east on SR-54, west of Celtic Drive, at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, while a pedestrian was standing in the dark and unlit part of the road for unknown reasons, according to FHP.

The driver of the SUV was unable to stop in time, and the vehicle collided with the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old Citrus Springs woman, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.