Tampa woman creates 'The Color of Wellness' magazine to increase healthcare access

"The Color of Wellness" is an African American-focused health, wellness, and lifestyle education platform used by nurses of color to increase health equity in Black and brown communities.

Michelle Greene Rhodes founded the outlet two years ago after seeing statistics about how the pandemic disproportionately impacted minority communities.

"I pivoted that love for writing into something more useful," Rhodes said. "I wanted something bigger because during the pandemic we saw massive amounts of people dying."

READ: Doctors tracking rise in cases from new omicron subvariants

Rhodes worked as a nurse for more than 25 years. She’s using that experience and network for "The Color of Wellness," which features reviewed articles by Black nurses from across the country.

"We’re proud to say we’re the first Black wellness magazine by Black nurses," Rhodes said.

They believe having those resources and being relatable is also an important factor in building trust.

"We've been a bridge to health care systems because of that trust factor," Rhodes said. "So, they've come to us to say, can you share this message with the audience."

MORE: US flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity, CDC says

The magazine provides information about preventative screenings, addressing mental health, as well as healthier recipes among other topics.

"I can't tell you a word that describes that feeling to say all of those years you put into helping people get chronic care, now you could be extending a life," Rhodes said.

The goal is to continue to grow the platform in 2023. There’s a Tampa kickoff luncheon on Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn Wesley Chapel. Tickets are available at www.tampaholiday.eventbrite.com.