Tampa woman spends over 40 years serving others at local ministry

For more than 40 years Dr. Thelma Daniels has been a fixture at Abe Brown Ministries, dedicating half her life to volunteering.

"I went from secretary, office manager, and ended up being the assistant executive director," she said.

Abe Brown Ministries' longest tenure volunteer is Dr. Thelma Daniels.

Over the years, she said that no task was too small.

"Whatever needed to be done, whether it was filing, accounting, anything that I could do to further the ministry," Dr. Daniels recalled.

READ: Tampa non-profit hosts fifth annual all inclusive fitness challenge 'Champions for Change'

The grass root non-profit started as a prison ministry.

"Our main focus was spreading the love of Jesus to the inmates and making them feel like they had self-worth," she added.

Dr. Thelma Daniels has spent over 40 years at Abe Brown Ministries.

Now they also focus on providing food and other services for east Tampa residents.

"They have a program that they can get back on their feet, that's offered to them. I say, that's awesome because I believe in leaving a legacy," said Dr. Daniels.

The Abe Brown heritage is one she is proud to be a part of.

Dr. Daniels does whatever needs to be done for Abe Brown Ministries.

"I think it's an honor and a privilege for me to have seen the ministry grow from what we started out to what it is now," Dr. Daniels shared.

She has been with the organization since its conception.

"I believe that you're never through with ministry until the day you leave the Earth, because I don't believe in retirement," stated Dr. Daniels.

READ: Wheelchair users getting more equal access to Tampa Bay beaches

She has spent 47 years serving others with dedication and hard work.

Dr. Daniels is Abe Brown Ministries longest tenure volunteer.