Tampa woman travels to devastated region of Turkey help with earthquake recovery efforts

A Tampa woman is traveling to Turkey Wednesday, as part of a humanitarian mission to help the devastated area recover from a series of catastrophic earthquakes.

The non-profit Mercy Without Limits is sending Hiba Rahim to the region where she plans to bring back to the US stories of survival and suffering.

"There are stories of parents finding their kids clothes and belonging and knowing that they didn't make it," said Rahim. "There are stories of babies who were born under the rubble and their mother and father and family siblings died and just a sole infant survivor."

Even before another earchquake hit the region Monday, more than 50,000 people had died since the first one struck February 6 and countless others are injured. At least 1 million people are believed to be homeless with about 500,000 buildings needing to be repaired or rebuilt.

Rahim, who plans to be in Turkey for 10 days, hopes people in the US and the Tampa Bay area hear the stories she shares and decide to help.

"It's really impossible to imagine how much destruction it's actually caused. We're talking about ten major cities and a geographic landmass the size of half of Texas that's been impacted," Rahim, whose family and friends in Turkey and Syria survived, told FOX 13. "I can let go of my privilege for just a little bit to go capture a story and bring it back and hopefully appeal to more people to help."

Mercy Without Limits has been on the ground since the first day of the disaster helping with the immediate response to the humanitarian crisis. Rahim said the organization has helped deliver $1 million in aid.

To learn more about the organization and how to help, visit mwlimits.org.