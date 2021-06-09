Tampa woman wins $1 million from lotto scratch-off ticket

article

A Tampa woman plans to purchase her dream home after winning $1 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says 55-year-old Wanda Brana purchased a $20 ticket for the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game, and uncovered the $1 million prize.

Brana chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

She said she already has big plans for the money: "I have been renting for years, but now I'm finally able to afford a house for my family and me!"

Brana purchased her winning ticket from Rome Food Mart, located at 1615 West Sligh Ave. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.