Tampa's proposed $1.92 billion for 2024 includes more first responders, increase in property taxes

The city of Tampa’s proposed $1.92 billion budget is on the table for 2024, including plans for more police officers, firefighters and an increase in property taxes.

"The reason it's so expensive is the same reason that, you know, your bills and my bills are going up, the cost of everything," said Lynn Hurtak, the District 3 At-Large member of Tampa City Council.

It just costs more to live now, and the same goes for running a city. Hurtak said that’s why it’s important to know where every dollar is going.

"I think that's what I'm planning on doing this weekend, is kind of diving in and seeing where I may find space that we might be able to hold off a year or two," she said.

A 300-plus page online budget guide for fiscal year 2024 details how far the city’s come and where it still needs to make up ground for its growth, including in the police department.

"What most people don't realize is that 20 years ago, we were actually a bigger force than we are today. But we have more people in the city of Tampa," said Danny Alvarez, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. "It looks like we're projected to get about 30 more police officers according to this budget, which is incredible."

There’s a push for new cars and smartphones for all police officers. On the other side of public safety, Tampa Fire Rescue needs more firefighters and new rescue vehicles, which will help cut down response times.

Part of the mayor’s plan for the budget also includes wanting to increase property taxes by 16%, with nearly 40% of that going to transportation and infrastructure projects. And, they want to help the growing city by hiring more police officers and firefighters.

Plus, there are updates needed to parks, sidewalks, and roads as well as more affordable housing.

"It's never too late to come and speak," said Hurtak. "We're getting a ton of emails. I highly recommend people email us if they have concerns or questions."

Residents can also weigh in during two public hearings set for September 5 and September 19 when city council will vote on the budget.

"It's just like any other company does. They invest in their own infrastructure, and that's what this is," said Alvarez.

If council approves the budget, then it will go into place on October 1.