Target will begin limiting guests into crowded stores

Target is taking new steps to combat the spread of coronavirus at its stores.

Thursday, the company announced it will begin to monitor the number of guests in its stores. As needed, stores will limit guests into the locations when there are too many visitors at one time and social distancing becomes difficult.

Limits on visitors will vary store-to-store but the goal will be to limit congestion, officials said.

As another precaution, the company will also begin supplying its frontline workers with masks and gloves. Shoppers with delivery service Shipt will also be provided protective gear.

Target says that gear will begin to arrive at stores over the next two weeks.

