Tarpon and shark populations are growing, creating 'perfect storm' for Tampa Bay fishers

Boca Grande may be the Tarpon capital of the world, but the Tampa Bay area is making a case for itself as guides are reporting huge numbers of the prized sport-fish this summer.

But they're also seeing more sharks that often feast on tarpon as they're being reeled in.

It's reached a point where Congress is now involved in trying to find a solution to saving the fishery - a large part of Florida's $14 billion-dollar sportfishing industry.

"It's probably been the best tarpon season ever, I think," says Cpt. Chris Wiggins of Salty Hook Charters.

Wiggins has spent his life fishing the waters in and around Tampa Bay and spends much of his summer chasing tarpon for clients that come from across the world to catch one.

They're nicknamed the "silver kings" and no one who has seen or caught one wonders why. Not only do their silver, reflective scales and big eyes give them a startling appearance but they can reach over 250 pounds.

"It's just a fish that gets really big and they're known for how hard they fight," says Wiggins.

Once they're hooked up, they often leap out of the water, thrashing back and forth trying to release the hook. That's the adrenaline-pumping sight anglers crave.

"It's beautiful, it's like art," said angler Jovan McNeill from Cloud Nine Outdoors, who often fishes with Wiggins. "It's like a dance in the air, when the fish opens up, dances around. It's just a beautiful creature."

Tarpon typically start their season in late winter in the Florida Keys, hit the shallow beaches of Boca Grande in late spring, and then make their way to Tampa Bay before heading out into the Gulf to spawn in September.

You can only catch them in Florida, the Bahamas, and South America so people come from all over the world to hook up and dance with them.

Cpt. Wiggins took FOX 13's Mark Wilson out recently and within 20 minutes hooked a 150-pound tarpon on the northern inside tip of Egmont Key, the historic barrier island just south of St. Pete Beach and Fort DeSoto. After a grueling 45-minute battle, the tarpon ran them to the beach where they removed the hook and released it safely.

But releases haven't always been so peaceful around here recently. Wiggins - and many other fishing guides in the Tampa Bay area - are reporting more and more sharks feasting on tarpon as anglers reel them to the boat - something that's often referred to as depredation.

Wiggins showed FOX13 video of a school of sharks thrashing a hooked-up tarpon just a few weeks ago and says it's happened many other times recently. Captain John McClay of Outta Line Charters shared with FOX 13 video of a 12' hammerhead shark nearly coming out of the water attacking a tarpon he caught off Anna Maria Island.

"It's not anything new, but I do think it's getting worse," says fish biologist Mike Larkin, Ph.D.

He studies both species in and around Tampa Bay. Larkin believes we're seeing the result of Federal shark protections Congress passed in 2010 and more recent tighter regulations on many species for recreational fishing.

"So, we're releasing more and more fish, then there are more and more sharks in the water. It's concerning. It's like this perfect storm for more interactions with sharks," Larkin says.

Tarpon take much longer to grow than most other species of fish and often fight to the death which is why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission protected them in 2013 requiring all to be catch-and-release. So, for anglers, conservation becomes key when reeling them in.

"You want the right tackle where you fight 'em the shortest amount of time," Wiggins says.

State law also requires all tarpon over 40" to be kept in the water and it's important to keep water moving through its gills to revive the fish ensuring a healthy release.

The Tarpon & Bonefish Trust and American Fisheries Society both say more sharks are threatening the tarpon population from the Keys to Tampa Bay and anglers can help by opening the spool or cutting your line if you do see any sharks when you're hooked up.

Congress is also now involved, passing a bipartisan bill in February of this year to study the effect sharks are having on the tarpon fishery and explore solutions. Dr. Larkin is hopeful that will lead to some solutions.

"I think about Batman having that shark spray," he says with a grin. "But maybe something can be developed to keep the sharks away from the fishermen and fish. I'm hoping for something creative like that to protect sharks but also protect the fishing industry."

Protecting both species is proving to be a delicate dance while also fighting growth & development. There are more of us on the water too as word spreads about our backyard paradise.

"There's an unbelievable amount of fish (tarpon) here," Wiggins says. "I just hope their habitat stays heathy with the dying mangroves and all this new construction but it's still a really good fishery, it really is."

