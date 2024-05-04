Tarpon Springs Aquarium gives guests hands-on experience

Since 1990, the Konger family has operated an aquarium and animal sanctuary off of North Pinellas Avenue.

"We host a wide variety of fish and shark species as well as a whole bunch of rescued animals," shared Paige Konger-Henry. She is one of the Konger family members who own and operate the business in northern Pinellas County.

"We try to offer guests a true hands-on experience," she said, "We try to get people, I guess, as close to nature as you can get in a controlled setting."

Exactly how does the guest get that experience? A visit to the venue will reveal how they offer exposure up close and personal.

"I have a reptile show that runs twice a day," said Konger-Henry, "We get out a lot of our rescued reptiles and allow people to pet and interact... We'll put a snake on your shoulders."

If that is too close for comfort, there are other ways to view and interact with the animals.

"Different critters are definitely going to need different food," admitted Konger-Henry, "We've got iguanas, and tortoises and pigs and goats and a horse, so everyone has a specific diet."

Visitors can watch and take part in the feeding time of select animals to learn about their dietary needs and what makes them excited.

The end goal is to educate the visitor about the animals and the overall place that wildlife has in our daily lives.

"I think that the more interaction that you can get between people and wildlife the better," exclaimed Konger-Henry, "I think that there's a tendency to remove ourselves from wildlife in our society, and I think it's a shame. I think that creating that bond creates a passion, and then can inspire people to live more sustainably, and, if nothing else, respect wildlife."

Konger-Henry told of how the Aquarium takes the show on the road, as they have select animals that they will take to do classroom visits and hospital visits.

"We try to bring all of that and what we do to the public," she shared, "We try to allow people to interact… the hands-on experience, we hope, is what differentiates us from anywhere else."

You can visit the Tarpon Spring Aquarium today between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The small family run aquarium is located at 1722 North Pinellas Avenue in Tarpon Springs. You can learn more about them here.

