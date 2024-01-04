Tarpon Springs Epiphany 2024: Here’s what to know

Approximately 20,000 people are expected to attend the 118th Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs on Saturday.

The annual event, which is the largest Epiphany celebration outside of Greece, includes a prayer service, dove release and ceremonial cross dive.

Epiphany event details

The day will begin at 8 a.m. with a morning prayer service at St. Nicholas Cathedral, located at 36 N. Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs. Afterward, there will be a procession to Spring Bayou where the Archbishop of America will bless the waters as people gather along the water’s edge.

After reading the Gospel of the day, a white dove will be released to signify the descent of the Holy Spirit.

File: Epiphany cross dive

Each year, a member of the community, usually a young woman, is selected to carry the dove in the procession. This year, the dove will be carried by 17-year-old Chole Kotis.

RELATED: WTVT’s Lost Archives: 1974 Tarpon Springs Epiphany dive reveals tale of 2 archbishops connected by a cross

After the dove is released, the Archbishop will cast a cross into the water and young men will dive in hoping to retrieve it.

Who can dive for the cross during Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration?

The annual diving for the cross is a time-honored tradition and whoever retrieves the cross is considered blessed for the entire year.

It’s a rite of passage to dive for the cross and typically about 65 teens participate. Those diving for the cross must be a male between the ages of 16-18, who is in good standing with the church.

File: Epiphany cross dive

George Stamas, 16, of Tarpon Springs, reached the cross first last year. He is the cousin of 2018 winner Christian Chrysakis. His great-grandfather also retrieved the cross in 1938.

Nikitas Loulias, the current Archbishop of Great Britain, retrieved the cross from Tarpon Bayou in 1974.

What is Epiphany and why is it celebrated?

Epiphany, which is also known as Three Kings Day, is Christian feast day that takes place on January 6. It signifies how a star led the Magi, the three kings, or three wise men, to visit the baby Jesus after his birth. In the East, it celebrates the baptism of Christ.

The ceremony also symbolizes the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the new year.