Bicyclist struck, killed in Tarpon Springs crash: Police

A bicyclist was struck by a car in Tarpon Springs on Monday and later died from his injuries, according to police.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, authorities responded to reports of a vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Dr. and North Ave. at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

The crash involved a bicyclist and a westbound vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man, according to police. The bicyclist was taken to Advent Health North Pinellas where he died from his injuries.

Police said the identity of the bicyclist has not been established, and the investigation is ongoing. They are asking any witnesses to contact Officer Scott Faugno at 727-938-2849.