Tarpon Springs Police Officer Nicholas Wood dies at age 29, chief says

A 29-year-old Tarpon Springs police officer has died after a non-work-related medical issue, Police Chief Jeffrey Young announced on the department's Facebook page.

Officer Nicholas Wood, who passed away on Tuesday while off-duty, had been with the department for seven years.

Courtesy: Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Young expressed his deepest condolences to all who knew Wood.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick, his family and his girlfriend," Young said. "To my brothers and sisters of the Tarpon Springs Police Department, stay strong, we are here for one another, and we will get through this."

