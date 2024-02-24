Authentic Mediterranean food fresh off the grill in South Tampa

A taste of the Mediterranean is just around the corner in South Tampa.

Bayshore Mediterranean Grill restaurant is attracting national attention to authentic foods created fresh in their kitchen.

For real mousakka, kebabs and falafel this is the place. You can top it all off with a piece of baklava or a serving of kazandibi.

"We try to keep it as authentic as possible, with the right herbs, the right spices," shared Kerem Palamut.

He and his uncle run the restaurant here in Tampa. It is based on experience from back home, according to Palamut.

"Before, we had a restaurant in Turkey, in Adana, which is like the capital city of Kebabs. We want to surprise them with all the flavors... we have the ground lamb which is called Adana," he explained.

No matter what the patron selects, they are sure to be served with a smile and friendly hospitality.

"I want the people to first experience our friendliness, we greet them when they come in," shared Palamut. "The hospitality, because in Turkey, hospitality is like a really important part of the service industry."

So you can expect to experience a warm greeting along with hot food fresh off the grill.

You'll find the Bayshore Mediterranean Grill off of Interbay Boulevard and MacDill Avenue.

