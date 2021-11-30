Taste of TNF recipe: Barbecue brisket muffuletta sandwich

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup features two teams from cities that are known for big flavors and big appetites – Dallas and New Orleans – so Dr. BBQ created a Texas-sized sandwich that's sure to be a big hit in the Big Easy.

Dr. BBQ picked brisket for his sandwich but says feel free to use your favorite deli meats and cheeses. He also says if you're not up to making your own olive spread, you can usually find jars of it in the olive section in grocery stores.

Ingredients

1 large round loaf of bread, split to make a sandwich

1 pound cooked beef brisket, at room temp

2 tablespoon barbecue sauce

6 slices pepper jack cheese

Olive salad

2/3 cup sliced pimiento stuffed green olives

1/3 cup sliced black olives

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 tablespoons finely chopped celery

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl combine the olive salad ingredients. Mix well, crushing the olives as you mix. Set aside or make ahead and refrigerate overnight. Spread a thin layer of the olive salad on the bottom half of the bread. Top with the sliced brisket spreading it evenly. Add the barbecue sauce and spread it around. Lay the cheese slice on top, then add a big spoonful of the olive salad. Spread that out evenly. Spread another layer of olive salad on the top bread and add it to the top of the sandwich. Secure the sandwich in 4 places with toothpicks and then cut it into quarters. Serve at room temp barbecue potato chips.

Advertisement

Makes about 4 servings.