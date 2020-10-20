Expand / Collapse search

Tasty beverages with a side of gut health fermented in Tampa Bay

Made in Tampa Bay: Krazy Kombucha brewed in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Fermented foods and drinks have become go-to fare for health-conscious people all over the world.

Kombucha, or fermented tea, is one of the most popular of the genre and there's a Bay Area company is brewing up its own concoctions in Lakeland.

Krazy Kombucha owner Wendy Johnson is a firm believer in the advantages of products like hers.

“We are crazy with a K, you know it's extra crazy. But Kombucha is crazy with all of its health benefits,” Johnson said.

Krazy Kombucha fermented tea is made in Lakeland, Florida

Wendy first heard about fermented tea when she left the nursing industry and entered the holistic nutrition field.

“In the beginning, it was about how it helped me and then I shared it with those that I care about. When it helped all of us, I wanted to share it with our community,” she explained.

Advocates say kombucha helps digestion, rids the body of toxins, and boosts energy.

Krazy Kombucha makes 18 different flavors.

Krazy Kombucha fermented tea is made in Lakeland, Florida in a variety of flavors

They sell at farmers markets in Lakeland and Winter Haven. They also have six locations that carry Krazy Kombucha on tap.

You can find out where to pick up some by visiting their website, https://krazykombucha.life/.

