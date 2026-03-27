Tax tips: New breaks for seniors and service workers

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The Brief Seniors aged 65 and older can claim a new $6,000 "above-the-line" deduction. Service workers can legally shield up to $25,000 in eligible tips from federal taxes. Taxpayers may have to manually separate out their exempt overtime and tip income if their employer's software hasn't updated.



The government added major tax breaks this season targeting senior citizens and service workers. If you were 65 or older in 2025, you can claim an additional $6,000 individual deduction — or $12,000 for a married couple — on top of your standard deduction. This is a new "above-the-line" deduction claimed on the new IRS Schedule 1-A.

Dig deeper:

There is also a new tax break on overtime and tips. The law shields up to $25,000 in eligible tips and up to $12,500 in overtime pay for individuals (or $25,000 in overtime for married couples).

What you can do:

Because the law is new, some employers' payroll software hasn't caught up. Your employer may lump all your income together in Box 1 of your W-2 as fully taxable income. If that happens, it is up to you to pull your final 2025 pay stubs, separate your overtime and tip income, and manually deduct it on Schedule 1-A. Make sure your tax professional or software is updated to reflect this.