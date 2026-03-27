Tax tips: New breaks for seniors and service workers
TAMPA, Fla. - The government added major tax breaks this season targeting senior citizens and service workers. If you were 65 or older in 2025, you can claim an additional $6,000 individual deduction — or $12,000 for a married couple — on top of your standard deduction. This is a new "above-the-line" deduction claimed on the new IRS Schedule 1-A.
Dig deeper:
There is also a new tax break on overtime and tips. The law shields up to $25,000 in eligible tips and up to $12,500 in overtime pay for individuals (or $25,000 in overtime for married couples).
What you can do:
Because the law is new, some employers' payroll software hasn't caught up. Your employer may lump all your income together in Box 1 of your W-2 as fully taxable income. If that happens, it is up to you to pull your final 2025 pay stubs, separate your overtime and tip income, and manually deduct it on Schedule 1-A. Make sure your tax professional or software is updated to reflect this.
The Source: Information comes from recent federal tax legislation creating the Schedule 1-A exemptions for seniors, as well as IRS guidance on tip and overtime income shielding.